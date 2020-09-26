Dr. Mohajer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pouya Mohajer, MD
Overview
Dr. Pouya Mohajer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Desert Peak Rehalbilitation & Pain Management9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 798-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to him for about 10 years now. He is anExcellent Dr. He knows what he is doing and I trust him completely!
About Dr. Pouya Mohajer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225030919
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/bwh
- Rush-Presby
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Pain Medicine
