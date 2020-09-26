Overview

Dr. Pouya Mohajer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mohajer works at Las Vegas Spine & Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.