Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD
Overview
Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Dayani works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 380, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 483-8810Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Beverly Hills Office9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (213) 483-8810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Retina Vitreous Associates12840 Riverside Dr Ste 333, North Hollywood, CA 91607 Directions (818) 754-2090
-
4
Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group23501 Cinema Dr Ste 109, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 290-2336
-
5
Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 112, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 578-7408
-
6
Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 327, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 891-1000
-
7
Los Angeles1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1620, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 483-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pouya is one of the best Dr's he is very genuine, respectful and educated.. He is easy to talk to helpful,listens to all your needs and has great suggestions.. Highly recommend him, don't look elsewhere.. Will definitely go back again..
About Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hosp London, U of London
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Harbor-UCLA
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UCLA
