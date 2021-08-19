Dr. Benyamini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pouya Benyamini, MD
Overview
Dr. Pouya Benyamini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center, Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Benyamini works at
Locations
Richard M. Powell MD5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 504, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (310) 526-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING surgeon and doctor! I wish every medical experience was this easy. Dr. Benyamini took time to explain the specifics of my medical issue, I never felt rushed, and he followed up making sure I was healing correctly after the procedure - which he did an amazing job. All throughout he was incredibly friendly and clearly an expert. Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Pouya Benyamini, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1457644296
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
