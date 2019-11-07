Overview

Dr. Pouya Bahrami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bahrami works at Essential Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.