Dr. Pouya Bahrami, MD
Dr. Pouya Bahrami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Bahrami works at
-
1
Sean Xie M.d. A Medical Corp.1414 S Grand Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 481-2200
-
2
Ascension Medical Clinic12610 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047 Directions (323) 757-1853
-
3
American Institute of Research1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 481-2200
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Pouya Bahrami is a wonderful caring doctor who takes time to really listen to you. He explains things so that they are easy to understand. He has treated me and healed me of all sorts of ailments over the past ten years that I have been his patient. Five years ago I moved to live twenty miles away from his office but I will not have a different doctor, I will stay with him until he which hopefully won’t be for many years yet since he is still young.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1871526301
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
Dr. Bahrami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahrami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bahrami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahrami speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahrami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahrami.
