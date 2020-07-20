Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Kamali OBGYN769 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 271-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My medical treatment, (procedure) was great, Dr Kamali knows exactly what he is doing, he made me feel all the time that i was in safe hands, I am truly grateful, my anemia that i was dealing with for 5 years is gone, hemoglobin levels are normal now, after treatment suggested by Dr Kamali and Robotic assisted Hysterectomy, I feel alive again after 6 weeks of my procedure!
About Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
