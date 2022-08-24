Overview

Dr. Pouneh Nikrooz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nikrooz works at Gastroenterology Associates PA, Hickory, NC in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.