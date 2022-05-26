Dr. Poulina Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poulina Uddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Poulina Uddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Locations
Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavillion9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-4249Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Uddin is a wonderful cardiologist. Takes time to listen to her patients. Very knowledgeable and a very nice person. I’ve found my doctor!! Dr Uddin!!
About Dr. Poulina Uddin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uddin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddin.
