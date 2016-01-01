See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Pouja Ahuja, DO

Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Pouja Ahuja, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. 

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Insomnia and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 (908) 277-8683

Osteoporosis
Insomnia
Overweight
Osteoporosis
Insomnia
Overweight

Osteoporosis
Insomnia
Overweight
Postnasal Drip
Restless Leg Syndrome
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Ataxia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Gout
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1306273669
