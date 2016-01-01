Dr. Porsha Melcher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Porsha Melcher, DPM
Overview
Dr. Porsha Melcher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Melcher works at
Locations
-
1
Sandhills Medical Foundation Inc6 Barnette Dr, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 773-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melcher?
About Dr. Porsha Melcher, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1437568136
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melcher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melcher works at
Dr. Melcher has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.