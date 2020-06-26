Overview

Dr. Porfirio Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Pasadena Surgical Association in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.