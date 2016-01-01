Dr. Pooya Bokhoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bokhoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooya Bokhoor, MD
Dr. Pooya Bokhoor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
University of California - Los Angeles Santa Monica Cardiology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 220, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 878-3359
UCLA Health Beverly Hills Cardiology - Beverly Hills8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 853-8241
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
About Dr. Pooya Bokhoor, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
