Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD is an Urology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Banapour works at
Locations
West Coast Urology11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 508, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (310) 673-3333
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 602-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1083051577
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
