Overview

Dr. Poornima Khanna, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Khanna works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.