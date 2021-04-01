Dr. Poornima Jayaramaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaramaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poornima Jayaramaiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Poornima Jayaramaiah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology - Springfield1118 W Legacy Pointe Dr Ste 300, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 787-8870
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been treated by Dr J for many years. She is an EXCELLENT listener. She is extremely kind and knowledgeable. She makes me feel confident in her abilities and searches carefully for the right answers. Her kindness and professionalism are so important. My husband was with me this time and he was so impressed with her, feeling the same as I do. If I could give more stars, I really would. Also, the office staff has been great with us!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1174784086
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Jayaramaiah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaramaiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaramaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayaramaiah has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaramaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jayaramaiah speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaramaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaramaiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaramaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaramaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.