Dr. Poornima Baddi, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Poornima Baddi, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Baddi works at Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown
    201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Poornima Baddi, MD

    • Pediatric Nephrology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    • Female
    • 1487800611
    Education & Certifications

    • BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

