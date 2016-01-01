Dr. Poornima Baddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poornima Baddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Poornima Baddi, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1346
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- Female
- 1487800611
- BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Baddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baddi speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
Dr. Baddi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddi.
