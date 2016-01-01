Overview

Dr. Poorna Ramachandran, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Ramachandran works at Centura Health in Parker, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.