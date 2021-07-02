Dr. Poorna Nalabothu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalabothu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poorna Nalabothu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Poorna Nalabothu, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Deccan College of Medical Sciences - Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Locations
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 989-5643Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes she's addressing my Afib which is super Uber critical we discussed the causes test that need to be done
About Dr. Poorna Nalabothu, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- Deccan College of Medical Sciences - Hyderabad, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nalabothu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalabothu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalabothu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalabothu works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalabothu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalabothu.
