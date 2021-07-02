See All Cardiologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Poorna Nalabothu, MD

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Poorna Nalabothu, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Deccan College of Medical Sciences - Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Nalabothu works at Pulmonary Medicine at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Center at St. Mark's
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 989-5643
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Cardioversion
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Heart Biopsy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Yes she's addressing my Afib which is super Uber critical we discussed the causes test that need to be done
    James Petty — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Poorna Nalabothu, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
    • English
    • 1538390869
    Education & Certifications

    • Deccan College of Medical Sciences - Hyderabad, India
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poorna Nalabothu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalabothu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nalabothu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nalabothu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nalabothu works at Pulmonary Medicine at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Nalabothu’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalabothu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalabothu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalabothu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalabothu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

