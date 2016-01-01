Dr. Poongodhai Ramachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poongodhai Ramachandran, MD
Overview
Dr. Poongodhai Ramachandran, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Howard Memorial Hospital, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Specialists1002 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard Memorial Hospital
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- QualChoice
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramachandran?
About Dr. Poongodhai Ramachandran, MD
- Invasive Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1265489348
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramachandran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramachandran speaks Hindi.
Dr. Ramachandran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.