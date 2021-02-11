Overview

Dr. Poonaminder Kaur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Kaur works at Center for Primary Care in Evans, GA with other offices in Grovetown, GA and Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.