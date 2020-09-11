Dr. Poonam Somai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poonam Somai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Poonam Somai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Somai works at
Locations
1
St Thomas Medical Group4230 Harding Pike Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 297-2700
2
Rex Manayan Medical Corporation323 Steam Plant Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 964-5823
3
Sumner Medical Group300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 300, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 230-8070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Somai identified my RA and Fibromyalgia in just 2 visits within 2 weeks. She is very good at responding to messages from the portal. She is super busy, but will listen and try to address any concerns.
About Dr. Poonam Somai, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881803492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Somai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somai has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Somai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.