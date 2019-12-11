Overview

Dr. Poonam Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.