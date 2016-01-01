Dr. Poonam Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poonam Misra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Poonam Misra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Misra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nyu Urology Associates222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (631) 457-0507Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misra?
About Dr. Poonam Misra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1386062263
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra works at
Dr. Misra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.