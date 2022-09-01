Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD
Overview
Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Locations
UF Health Endocrinology at Halifax Health311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 510, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kapadia was calming, interested not just in my symptoms but in my life and background. She answered all questions I had, discussed what she was recommending and why and made me feel like she truly cared about me as a person. She is everything you want in a doctor as opposed to those who don't listen to your concerns and want you out of the door as quickly as possible.
About Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
