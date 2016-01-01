See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Poonam Gogia, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Dr. Poonam Gogia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They completed their residency with Broodkale Hosp|Kalawat Saran Hosp

Dr. Gogia works at WellMed at Central Park in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    WellMed at Central Park
    509 S Expressway 83 Ste B, Harlingen, TX 78550 (956) 406-6285

  Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    • Internal Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1891708913
    Broodkale Hosp|Kalawat Saran Hosp
    Broodkale Hosp|Lady Harding Med Coll
