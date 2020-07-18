Overview

Dr. Poonam Duggal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Duggal works at Robert Westafer MD in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.