Overview

Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Akron Children's Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.