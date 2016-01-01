See All Pediatric Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS

Pediatric Neurology
2 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Akron Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bhatia works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1747
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 250-3478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • Akron Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ADHD and-or ADD
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ADHD and-or ADD

Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346434610
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

