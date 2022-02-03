Dr. Sadhishkumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poomathi Sadhishkumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Poomathi Sadhishkumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sadhishkumar works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Area Pediatrics3937 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 394-6484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sadhishkumar is always thorough with every visit. She recently ordered an ultrasound that discovered my daughter's hydrocephalus even though our daughter was not showing symptoms and advocated for us to be seen immediately by a neuro team. We are forever grateful for her! Every well visit is either on time or she peeks into our room herself to update us on when she will be in. She truly gives patient centered care, and gives insurances resources and samples for interventions (formula, toys, and lotions have been given to us). She is very kind and I look forward to having our next child see her as well, we trust her completely!
About Dr. Poomathi Sadhishkumar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1902089295
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadhishkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadhishkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadhishkumar works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadhishkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadhishkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadhishkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadhishkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.