Dr. Poomathi Sadhishkumar, MD

Pediatrics
5 (9)
Overview

Dr. Poomathi Sadhishkumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Sadhishkumar works at CAPITAL AREA PEDIATRICS in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Area Pediatrics
    3937 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 (517) 394-6484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Counseling
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Obesity Counseling
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Obesity Counseling
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2022
    Dr. Sadhishkumar is always thorough with every visit. She recently ordered an ultrasound that discovered my daughter's hydrocephalus even though our daughter was not showing symptoms and advocated for us to be seen immediately by a neuro team. We are forever grateful for her! Every well visit is either on time or she peeks into our room herself to update us on when she will be in. She truly gives patient centered care, and gives insurances resources and samples for interventions (formula, toys, and lotions have been given to us). She is very kind and I look forward to having our next child see her as well, we trust her completely!
    Carin R — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. Poomathi Sadhishkumar, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1902089295
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadhishkumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadhishkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadhishkumar works at CAPITAL AREA PEDIATRICS in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sadhishkumar’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadhishkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadhishkumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadhishkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadhishkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

