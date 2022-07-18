Dr. Poojita Shivamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poojita Shivamurthy, MD
Dr. Poojita Shivamurthy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute India and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shivamurthy works at
Louisiana Heart Rhythm Institute201 4th St Ste 3B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 370-3347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Great Doctor, would recommend her to anyone needing a great EP
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1982951398
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute India
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
