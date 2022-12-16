Dr. Pooja Suresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Suresh, MD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Suresh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Suresh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Cancer Care Specialists3491 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suresh?
Dr. Suresh is wonderful! She takes her time and covers all health questions and concerns. I would highly recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Pooja Suresh, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1821389248
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suresh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suresh works at
Dr. Suresh has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
361 patients have reviewed Dr. Suresh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suresh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.