Overview

Dr. Pooja Sodha, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 2B-430, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 741-2625
  2. 2
    Gw Medical Faculty Assoc Dept of Obgyn
    4920 Elm St Ste 225, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 395-1050

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2019
    She is very knowledgeable warm and takes time to listen. I appreciate her care. She treated me at Duke med
    Earscell Dixon in New Bern , NC — Jul 24, 2019
    About Dr. Pooja Sodha, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821380171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sodha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sodha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sodha has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sodha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

