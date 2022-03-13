Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Singhal works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Gastroenterology535 NW 9th St Ste 235, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 231-3857Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
St. Anthony Gastroenterology608 NW 9th St Ste 3206, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 772-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singhal?
Dr. Singhal is very knowledgeable and very conscientious. I have always felt confident that she has my best interests at heart. She is never so busy that she doesn't take the time necessary to explain every condition and every treatment until we are both confident that I understand what is happening and why. She listens patiently to my questions and concerns and allows me the opportunity to participate in my healthcare to the extent possible. She sees me as a PERSON with a health condition that needs treatment, NOT as just a health condition to be treated. I wish that every patient everywhere had a doctor as wonderful as Dr. Singhal.
About Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1588825368
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hosp
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singhal works at
Dr. Singhal has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.