Overview

Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Singhal works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.