Dr. Pooja Singh, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pooja Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Columbiadoctors Orthopedics - the A in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Columbiadoctors Orthopedics - the A
    5141 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 932-4503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    The Doctor has helped me overcome my health issues (particularly during COVID early days). She keeps track of my numbers and I feel empowered by her. My health and well-being is better than ever.
    PM — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Pooja Singh, MD

    Internal Medicine
    16 years of experience
    English
    1417288861
    Education & Certifications

    • SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Columbiadoctors Orthopedics - the A in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

