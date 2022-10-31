Dr. Pooja Singal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Singal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pooja Singal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists1411 S Green St Ste 110, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
Dr. Singal has gone out of her way to help with managing my diabetes as well as encouraging me on my weight loss journey. I have never felt judged or disrespected and she always is honest with me.
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Ball Memorial Hospital|Bronx Lebanon Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
