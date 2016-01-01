Dr. Pooja Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooja Shah, MD is a dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. She currently practices at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success. Dr. Shah is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 719-3376
Dermatology Associates177 Main St Ste 105, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Pooja Shah, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1003201179
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
