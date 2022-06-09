Dr. Pooja Sandesara, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandesara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Sandesara, DMD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Sandesara, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Sandesara works at
Locations
-
1
Smiles at Heathbrook4608 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 607-6171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandesara?
Painless dentistry does exist!!!
About Dr. Pooja Sandesara, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1396108296
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandesara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandesara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandesara using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandesara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandesara works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandesara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandesara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandesara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandesara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.