Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pooja Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooja Rao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from K.S. Hegde Medical Academy - Mangalore, India and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Medstar-georgetown Medical Center3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-3036Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Ochsner Neurology2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 810, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 894-2700
Providence Behavioral Health Hospital1150 Varnum St NE, Washington, DC 20017 Directions (202) 269-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Rao by another neurologist. Her staff (Mia) arranged the visit soon after the referral. Mia was very professional, courteous and engaging. Dr. Rao came in within 5 minutes of our arrival. She is very thorough, equally professional and courteous with an excellent bedside manner. Plenty of questions and I felt, very curious and focused on correctly diagnosing the issue with a genuine interest in solving my issues. My wife and I never felt the least bit rushed!
About Dr. Pooja Rao, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1750638508
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital - Washington, D.C. (Neurophysiology)
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital - Washington, D.C. (Neurology)
- K.S. Hegde Medical Academy - Mangalore, India
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
