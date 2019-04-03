See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Raghavan works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks
    755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Apr 03, 2019
    I’m always taken in fast and always treated very well
    — Apr 03, 2019
    About Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1801026810
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raghavan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raghavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raghavan works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Raghavan’s profile.

    Dr. Raghavan has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

