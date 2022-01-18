See All Family Doctors in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Pooja Paunikar, MD

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pooja Paunikar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of Antiqua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Dr. Paunikar works at PBMC Medical Group in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Croton on Hudson, NY and Briarcliff Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brett Ruffo MD
    34 Commerce Ave Ste 1, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 727-1660
  2. 2
    Columbia Doctors
    87 Grand St, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 271-6262
  3. 3
    Briarcliff Manor Office
    302 CHAPPAQUA RD, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 762-4460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peconic Bay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2022
    I am more than greatful to Dr Paunikar for her assistance while I was ill. She went over and above what was necessary to help me. I highly recommend her! I am glad I found her!
    Marchwind — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Pooja Paunikar, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801150297
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Antiqua College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pooja Paunikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paunikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paunikar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paunikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paunikar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paunikar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paunikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paunikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

