Overview

Dr. Pooja Paunikar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of Antiqua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Paunikar works at PBMC Medical Group in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Croton on Hudson, NY and Briarcliff Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.