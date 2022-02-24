See All Allergists & Immunologists in Garland, TX
Dr. Pooja Paranjpe, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pooja Paranjpe, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. Paranjpe works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Garland, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Hives and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates
    7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 204, Garland, TX 75044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 463-3406
    Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates
    2701 Sunset Ridge Dr Ste 410, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 463-3406

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Hives
Postnasal Drip
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Excellent education & treatment of my family
    LC — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pooja Paranjpe, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922218973
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pooja Paranjpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paranjpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paranjpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paranjpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paranjpe has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Hives and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paranjpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paranjpe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paranjpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paranjpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paranjpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

