Dr. Pooja Paranjpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooja Paranjpe, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Locations
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 204, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 463-3406
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates2701 Sunset Ridge Dr Ste 410, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 463-3406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent education & treatment of my family
About Dr. Pooja Paranjpe, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922218973
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
