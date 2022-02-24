Overview

Dr. Pooja Paranjpe, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.



Dr. Paranjpe works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Garland, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Hives and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.