Dr. Pooja Mehta, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Mehta, DMD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Mehta, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clovis, CA.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1315 Shaw Ave Ste 102, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 203-1492
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
About Dr. Pooja Mehta, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1497379325
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.