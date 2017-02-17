Overview

Dr. Pooja Luthra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Luthra works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.