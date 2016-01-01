Dr. Khungar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Overview
Dr. Pooja Khungar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 836 W Wellington Ave Rm 3604, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Pooja Khungar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952576761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
