See All Ophthalmologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Pooja Khator, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Pooja Khator, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pooja Khator, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Khator works at Coastal Eye Institute in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Lakewood Ranch, FL and Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Silverman Pediatric Ophthalmology PA
    217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-1813
  2. 2
    Coastal Eye Institute
    1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-4777
  3. 3
    Coastal Eye Institute
    6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-1818
  4. 4
    Manatee Eye Clinic and Laser Center
    1515 Sun City Center Plz, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 633-3065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Presbyopia
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Presbyopia
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khator?

    Apr 12, 2022
    I had my first consultation with Dr. Khator today to discuss possible cataract surgery. She was very knowledgeable, asked many questions and wanted to know my complete eye history. Tests were ordered and performed and explained. She gave me all the time I needed and was very competent. I cannot speak highly enough about Dr. Khator and I’m actually looking forward to continuing treatment with her.
    Kathy — Apr 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pooja Khator, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pooja Khator, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khator to family and friends

    Dr. Khator's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khator

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pooja Khator, MD.

    About Dr. Pooja Khator, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376592741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maryland General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pooja Khator, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khator is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khator has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khator has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khator has seen patients for Presbyopia and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khator on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khator. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khator.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khator, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khator appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pooja Khator, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.