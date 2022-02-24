Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pooja Garg, MD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Garg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
-
2
Northwestern Medicine645 N Michigan Ave Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 503-9271
-
3
Retina Eye Specialists4515 Wiles Rd Ste 104, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 633-8202
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garg?
I felt very comfortable. She was caring and explaining everything she was doing . I left knowing I was in great hands . Thank you Dr. Garg you are the best .
About Dr. Pooja Garg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1932496346
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg speaks Creole.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.