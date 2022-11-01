Overview

Dr. Pooja Banerjee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Rheumatolgy



Dr. Banerjee works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.