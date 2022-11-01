Dr. Pooja Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Banerjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooja Banerjee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Rheumatolgy
Dr. Banerjee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Rheumatology PA8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 414, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 916-0677
-
2
North Texas Rheumatology, P.A.1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 130, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 916-0677
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banerjee?
Very thorough professional friendly and knowledgeable. Helped me tremendously!!
About Dr. Pooja Banerjee, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1538138011
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Rheumatolgy
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Minsk State Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banerjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banerjee works at
Dr. Banerjee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banerjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banerjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banerjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.