Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pooja Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooja Aggarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Locations
Wellspace Health2425 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 737-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pooja Aggarwal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235459793
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
