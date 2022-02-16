Dr. Pooja Advani, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Advani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Advani, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooja Advani, MB BS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Advani works at
Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Advani is extremely smart and she takes the time to explain the scientific documentation before advising on which medicines would be best suited to the patient. She is lovely and has a great bedside manner. She is very thorough and I am happy to have her on my care team.
About Dr. Pooja Advani, MB BS
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1386876928
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- State University of New York, Buffalo
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Advani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Advani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Advani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Advani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Advani.
