Dr. Pooja Advani, MB BS

Medical Oncology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pooja Advani, MB BS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Advani works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-0207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Pooja Advani, MB BS

  • Medical Oncology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1386876928
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital
  • State University of New York, Buffalo
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
  • BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pooja Advani, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Advani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Advani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Advani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Advani works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Advani’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Advani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Advani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Advani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Advani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

