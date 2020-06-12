Dr. Ponnaiah Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ponnaiah Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ponnaiah Mohan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mgr Med University and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Locations
1
Mansfield1800 Highway 157 N Ste 101, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 877-5858
2
Ponnaiah C. Mohan, M.D.309 Regency Pkwy Ste 207, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 899-8109
3
Ponnaiah C. Mohan, M.D.3125 Matlock Rd Ste 107, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 899-8109Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Mohan for several years and have been very satisfied. He always takes time to answer all of my questions in a way that I can understand them.
About Dr. Ponnaiah Mohan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487646295
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital of Queens
- VA Medical Center
- Mgr Med University
- Internal Medicine
