Overview

Dr. Ponnaiah Mohan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mgr Med University and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Mohan works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.