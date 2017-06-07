Overview

Dr. Pompeyo Chavez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Smithville and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Chavez works at MDVIP - Bastrop, Texas in Bastrop, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.