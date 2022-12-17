Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD
Overview
Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yeung is very thorough in his questions to better understand what concerns I am having. He is also excellent at diagnosing medical issues I may be experiencing. He never makes you feel rushed when with him. I’ve been using Dr. Yeung for the last few years and I am very pleased with him. He is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1265676514
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Internal Medicine
